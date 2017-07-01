Travail Lakeside Party

What do you get when you mix craft beer, delicious food like ribs and shrimp skewers, and the mayor of Robbinsdale in a dunk tank? Travail Kitchen's Lakeside Party! An all-day event for all ages, the Lakeside party is a zero-waste event and if that's not enough, there's a Raspberry Tart beer (the brainchild between Travail Kitchen and Dangerous Man brewing)!