Travail Lakeside Party
Lakeview Terrace Park 3769 Crystal Lake Blvd., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
What do you get when you mix craft beer, delicious food like ribs and shrimp skewers, and the mayor of Robbinsdale in a dunk tank? Travail Kitchen's Lakeside Party! An all-day event for all ages, the Lakeside party is a zero-waste event and if that's not enough, there's a Raspberry Tart beer (the brainchild between Travail Kitchen and Dangerous Man brewing)!
