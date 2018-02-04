Travail’s Gameday Party

Travail Kitchen & Amusements 4124 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422

Doors open at 4:30 for this crazy heap of fun. For $196/person your all-you-can-consume extravaganza will include seafood towers, prime rib, a truffle pasta station, butter whipped potatoes, wings and more, plus unlimited beer and bubbles. Groups larger than eight or those looking for semi-private dinning should reach out directly to Zach to make reservation. They have telly, just saying.

Info
Travail Kitchen & Amusements 4124 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422 View Map
Food & Drink, Super Bowl Event
