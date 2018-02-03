Buper Sowl Brunch by Travail

Stretch it out like an all-star with a mega-brunch including monte cristo, beef pho, profitteroles, and all the bottomless mimosa shenanigans you can take. Saturday seating is 10:30 a.m., and Sunday seatings are 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., $87 per person. Bloodies will be there for purchase.

Info
Travail Kitchen & Amusements 4124 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422 View Map
Food & Drink, Super Bowl Event
