Rock out to holiday classics at a show featuring what the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's late founder and composer Paul O'Neill called "rock theater." The critically-claimed rock opera group showcases their triple-platinum album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," taking the audience on a musical narrative journey. You're sure to hear a few of your TSO favorites. Catch them at the Xcel for either their 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $36.50-$76.50.