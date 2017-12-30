Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
(Electric guitar noise) Dun duh duh duh, dun duh duh duh, DUN DUH DUH DUH DUH DUN DUH DUH DUH DUH!!! Yeah, you know what we're talking about. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back and ready to rock Christmas' socks off with its winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Tickets $36 - $78.
Info
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Concert, Live Music