(Electric guitar noise) Dun duh duh duh, dun duh duh duh, DUN DUH DUH DUH DUH DUN DUH DUH DUH DUH!!! Yeah, you know what we're talking about. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back and ready to rock Christmas' socks off with its winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Tickets $36 - $78.