Tower of Power
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Tower of Power is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an entire new album, and stopping at the Minnesota Zoo as a part of their celebration tour. Expect soul music, rock, and pop, originating from Oakland, California.
Tower of Power is performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater.
Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Live Music