Town Hall Brewery's 21st Anniversary Celebration

Special beer releases and an annual Anniversary Beer Dinner ring in Town Hall's 21st year at the good ol' Seven Corners.

Monday, October 15: Three beer releases! 6 Hour Tour, Mango Mama and Anniversary Ale are available on tap and in growlers.

Tuesday, October 16: The Anniversary Beer Dinner features specialty food items paired with corresponding brews. Call to reserve your spot.

Wednesday, October 17: Blackbarrel Gold beer and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup are released to a thirsty public! Try it in flights, single cocktails, or sip on the actual syrup. To each their own.

Thursday, October 18: Throwback menu items (and throwback beer prices!) will be available all evening, with founder Pete Rifakes pouring drinks at the bar.