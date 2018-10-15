Town Hall Brewery's 21st Anniversary Celebration
Town Hall Brewery 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Special beer releases and an annual Anniversary Beer Dinner ring in Town Hall's 21st year at the good ol' Seven Corners.
Monday, October 15: Three beer releases! 6 Hour Tour, Mango Mama and Anniversary Ale are available on tap and in growlers.
Tuesday, October 16: The Anniversary Beer Dinner features specialty food items paired with corresponding brews. Call to reserve your spot.
Wednesday, October 17: Blackbarrel Gold beer and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup are released to a thirsty public! Try it in flights, single cocktails, or sip on the actual syrup. To each their own.
Thursday, October 18: Throwback menu items (and throwback beer prices!) will be available all evening, with founder Pete Rifakes pouring drinks at the bar.