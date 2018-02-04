Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, the Super Bowl LII party won’t stop when the game ends. The late-night host will broadcast The Tonight Show live from the Orpheum Theatre. Tonight Show house band The Roots will be there, and scheduled guests include Fallon's close pal Justin Timberlake, along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and the cast of NBC hit series This is Us. Tickets sold out immediately, but Fallon is using the fundraising site, Omaze, to auction off a VIP Tonight Show experience that includes Super Bowl tickets, a hotel stay, and a chance to swap pants with the host himself. Why? Ask Jimmy.