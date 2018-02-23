Toni Federici Trunk Show

Mestads - Rochester 1171 NW 6th St, Rochester, Minnesota 55901

Don't forget to finish your look! Mestad's is holding a Toni Federici trunk show from Feb. 23 to 25. The designer is known for veils, headpieces, sashes, and jewelry—go ahead and frost yourself with the help of on-site stylist Logan Lenker. Space for the event is limited, so call or email ahead of time to secure an appointment. 

Info
Bridal/Weddings, Shopping Event, Wedding Event
