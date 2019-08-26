Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour 2019
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
Enjoy hit, timeless music from award-winning Tommy James and the Shondells at the Grandstand. The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, and the Cowsills are all featured in the Happy Together Tour 2019, which highlights a number of hit singles.
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
