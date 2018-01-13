Together We Sing Festival
Creative Arts Secondary School 65 Kellogg Blvd E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55101
VocalEssence, an organization dedicated to bring communities together through singing, is hosting an all-day "Together We Sing" Festival at the Creative Arts Secondary School in St. Paul. Everyone — yes, even you, tone-deaf music lover — is invited to sing and explore the connection between music and dance through workshops and service projects. Free.
