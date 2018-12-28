Time for Ilhan Screening
On November 8, 2016, Ilhan Omar made national history by being the first Somali Muslim woman elected to state office in America. Now, just two years later, she's making it again in Washington. See how Ilhan fought for where she is through this inspiring, deeply personal documentary by Minneapolis-based director, Noah Shapiro.
