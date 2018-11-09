Thurston Moore: Moore at 60

Two distinct evening curated by the Sonic Youth legend himself. Come witness Moore and a series of collaborators, including Nels Cline, Anne Waldman, Daniel Carter, Ambrose Bye, Devin Waldman, Brian Gibson, crys cole, Steve Shelley, and James Sedwards as well as local poets/artists Sun Yung Shin (Saturday), Dameun Strange (Friday), and Danez Smith (Friday). Moore will revive art-rock collabs like no one else can... and could even lead you to your own inner bliss. Tickets are $30 ($24 for Walker members).