Through the Banks of the Red Cedar
Uptown Theater 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Maya Washington's timely documentary chronicles the lives and careers of 23 black men — including her father, Vikings legend Gene Washington — who integrated college football on Michigan State's team in 1963. Following the film's MSPIFF premiere, WCCO's Mike Max will moderate a panel discussion featuring Maya Washington, Gene Washington, and fellow Viking Carl Eller.
Info
Uptown Theater 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Festival, Film, Lecture/Discussion