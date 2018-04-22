Through the Banks of the Red Cedar

Uptown Theater 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Maya Washington's timely documentary chronicles the lives and careers of 23 black men — including her father, Vikings legend Gene Washington — who integrated college football on Michigan State's team in 1963. Following the film's MSPIFF premiere, WCCO's Mike Max will moderate a panel discussion featuring Maya Washington, Gene Washington, and fellow Viking Carl Eller.

Uptown Theater 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
