THRIViesta: A Gala for the Soul
Muse Event Center 107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
This inaugural event for working professionals encourages you to check your business card at the door. Participants will make meaningful connections while relaxing for an evening filled with snacks, drinks, games, dancing and more. Plus, help the nonprofit Girls Are Powerful, a group dedicated to empowering Twin Cities girls and raising their self esteem. General admission tickets are $200.
