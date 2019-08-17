This Little Horse Fundraiser
MartinPatrick 3 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The third annual fundraiser by jeweler Stephanie Lake will benefit This Little Horse, an organization that brings miniature therapy horses to schools and care facilities for visits.
The mini horses will be at the event, while attendees can browse Lake's jewelry creations at MartinPatrick3.
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Benefits & Fundraisers, Shopping Event