Theia Couture Trunk Show

Greek Goddess Theia gave rubies their sparkle, and now wedding gown Theia is giving you yours. The New York-based designer's collection—a part of which could go home with you at a 10 percent discount—brings out a bride's inner goddess with decadent European brocades and exquisite beading. Every purchase comes with a free veil and expert advice on how to tie the look together before tying the knot from Theia's Nathalie.