Theaster Gates
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Theaster Gates' first major U.S. exhibition debuts at the Walker this year. The art will include installation, performance, and archival interventions in to the gallery, to bring his studio into the space, creating a gesamtkunstwerk.
His first outdoor commission is currently in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, Black Vessel for a Saint, which shelters the statue of Saint Laurence.
