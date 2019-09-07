Theaster Gates

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Theaster Gates' first major U.S. exhibition debuts at the Walker this year. The art will include installation, performance, and archival interventions in to the gallery, to bring his studio into the space, creating a gesamtkunstwerk

His first outdoor commission is currently in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, Black Vessel for a Saint, which shelters the statue of Saint Laurence. 

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
612-375-7600
