The Vagical Mystery Tour

Google Calendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

Co-creator of The Daily Show Lizz Winstead and Lady Parts Justice League are bringing their ironically hilarious live show to Cedar Riverside. A group of badass feminists will perform the most sexist pop songs in history, both to entertain and remind us that the music industry patriarchy could use a healthy dose of dismantling. $20 for advance tickets, $25 at the door.

Info
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
Comedy, Live Music
612-338-2674
BUY TICKETS
Google Calendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Vagical Mystery Tour - 2018-07-26 19:00:00