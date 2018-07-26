The Vagical Mystery Tour
Co-creator of The Daily Show Lizz Winstead and Lady Parts Justice League are bringing their ironically hilarious live show to Cedar Riverside. A group of badass feminists will perform the most sexist pop songs in history, both to entertain and remind us that the music industry patriarchy could use a healthy dose of dismantling. $20 for advance tickets, $25 at the door.
