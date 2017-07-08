The Drifters
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
This 1950s group has doo-wopped into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now over to the Ordway Center in St. Paul. Touring again under the guidance of their original management team, The Drifters will take you back to a time when babies were boomin' and skirts were poodlin'. Tickets $22 - $110.50.
