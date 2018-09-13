The Wisdom Series: R.T. Rybak
The Lynhall 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
A seasoned journalist, real estate, and early internet development, R.T. Rybak has a plethora of professional experience under his belt. At the Minneapolis Foundation, he oversees over 1,200 charitable funds and $70 million in grants. Get his take on wisdom over dinner at The Lynhall. Tickets are $25, with proceeds going to The Young Women's Initiative of MN.
Info
The Lynhall 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Lecture/Discussion, Workshop