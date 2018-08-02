The Wisdom Series: Kerri Miller
The Lynhall 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Kerri Miller is a political reporter with KSTP-TV and KARE-TV and the host of MPR's News with Kerri Miller. She's currently working on an audiobook aimed at tweens about a pair of best friends working to change their world. Learn more about Kerri and her many professional endeavors at this two-hour chat. Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting The Young Women's Initiative of MN.
Info
The Lynhall 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Lecture/Discussion, Workshop