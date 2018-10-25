The Wisdom Series: Alan Page
The Lynhall 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Alan Page has played for the Vikings, served as a Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, and written three children's books. These days, Justice Page's focus is on philanthropy: Justice Page and his wife founded the Page Education Foundation, a nonprofit that helps young people of color pursue their goals in post-secondary education. Learn more about his life and his take on wisdom at The Lynhall. Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting The Young Women's Initiative of MN.
