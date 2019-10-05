Ten Thousand Things opens its 2019-2020 season with William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, directed by Marcela Lorca, a play about jealous, forgiveness, magic, and true love. The performance travels from Open Book (Oct. 10–27) to North Garden Theater (Oct. 31–Nov. 10), and then to Red Wing's Sheldon Theatre (Nov. 15–17).

Tickets for Open Book and North Garden Theater performances are $35. Tickets for Sheldon Theatre performances are $26.