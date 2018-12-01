The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

Last year, it was Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, the story of how the bookish Mary Bennet got hitched over the holidays. This year, it's a whole new ballgame. While the events of Miss Bennet unfold upstairs, the servant staff below are busy ensuring the holiday runs smoothly—until the drunk and disorderly Mr. Wickham crashes the proceedings. And that's only the beginning. Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's new Christmas classic runs at the Jungle from December 1-30.