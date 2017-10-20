The Weir
Urban Growler Brewing Company 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55106
Celebrate the Halloween season with this spooky play about some local Irish pub-goers and their new acquaintance. Listen to tales of the supernatural, witness the themes of lost relationships and missed connections, and experience the best part of it all — it's in a brewery. Come a bit early, have a drink or two or four, then head over to the barrel room to enjoy the show. Tickets $25.
Urban Growler Brewing Company 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55106
