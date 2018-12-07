The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
The married singer-songwriter couple, Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, will share their indie talent with the Twin Cities as a part of their Holiday Duo Tour. Local alternative R&B artist, Jessica Manning will join The Weepies for the performance. Witness the vocal talent and passion of The Weepies and Jessica Manning under the same roof on December 8 at the Cedar. Tickets begin at $30.
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
