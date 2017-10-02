Halloween at FlyOver America

Mall of America is breaking out the "Monster Mash" this October — virtual flight style. FlyOver America, the virtual flying simulator inside MOA, is hosting its second annual, Halloween-themed "Ultimate Flying Ride" throughout all of October. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tickets $12.95 for kids, $16.95 for adults.