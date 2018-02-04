The Tonight Show LIVE with Jimmy Fallon

If Jimmy Fallon’s celebrity-guest regulars can’t come to him (because they’re at Super Bowl LII), he’ll bring the show to them—and us! The comedic host extraordinaire will broadcast his Feb. 4 show live from the Orpheum after the big game, and you have a chance to go see it. Through the fundraising site, Omaze, Fallon is auctioning off two tickets to the game and an opportunity to roll VIP into The Tonight Show live broadcast after the final whistle. But before all that, the winner will spend a day in Fallon’s pants—yes, his literal pants—and he in theirs because, well…Fallon. 

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
