The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg

Google Calendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

Join MPR's Kerri Miller for a discussion with one of the most prominent women in today's workforce- Sheryl Sandberg. Her newly published book "Option B" reflects on her husband's death and the road to happiness afterwards and human perseverance. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 25.

Info

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map

Lecture/Discussion, Literature

Google Calendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Thread Live with Sheryl Sandberg - 2017-06-04 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™