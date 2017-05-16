The Thread Live with Eddie Glaude, Jr.

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

What does it mean to be an American? MPR's Kerri Miller will host a discussion on the topic with Eddie Glaude Jr., author of "Democracy in Black." The Princeton University professor has written extensively on the topic of race and identity, making for a riveting night of discussion.

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

Lecture/Discussion, Literature

