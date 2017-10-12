The Splendid Table Live
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Co-founder and longtime host, Lynne Rossetto Kasper, is hanging up her chef's hat and apron for the final time. Head down to the Fitzgerald Theater for a special live performance of The Splendid Live as Kasper passes on the torch (or the whisk, more like) to award-winning columnist, Francis Lam. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $22 - $29.
Info
Food & Drink, Live Music, Special Events, Theater