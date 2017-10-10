The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Cross the Bridge Over Troubled Water and head to the Ordway for this immersive concert-style theater show. If you ever (ever) wondered how Tom & Jerry became one of the best-selling music groups in the '60s (especially when competing for listeners with the Beatles, Beach Boys, and Bob Dylan), this may just be your show. Tickets $37 - $67.
