Church of Ascension 1723 Bryant Ave. S , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411

The Rose Ensemble is a early music vocal group that has performed worldwide for years, sharing their unique and professional sound with a variety of cultures. The chorus will perform Land of Three Faiths: Voices of Ancient Mediterranean Jews, Christians and Muslims, a musical exploration of language, spirituality and cultural exchange in the Middle East. Free and open to the public.

