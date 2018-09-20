The Rose Ensemble
Church of Ascension 1723 Bryant Ave. S , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411
The Rose Ensemble is a early music vocal group that has performed worldwide for years, sharing their unique and professional sound with a variety of cultures. The chorus will perform Land of Three Faiths: Voices of Ancient Mediterranean Jews, Christians and Muslims, a musical exploration of language, spirituality and cultural exchange in the Middle East. Free and open to the public.
Info
Concert, Live Music