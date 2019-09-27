Park Square Theatre revives The Rocky Horror Show, written by Richard O'Brien and directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz, for the opening of its 2019–2020 Proscenium Stage season. The alluring rock musical was originally produced as a stage musical in 1973. In Toeplitz's Twin Cities directing debut, the musical tackles the classic storyline, crazy dance numbers, glitter and fanciful costumes in the new light of transgender rights and the MeToo movement. The cast includes Gracie Anderson, Marcela Michelle, Natalie Shaw, and Ben Lohrberg. Tickets start at $25.