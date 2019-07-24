The Psychedelic Furs and James

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Alternative rock band Psychedelic Furs began in England in 1977, and is still touring the world today. Popular songs include "Heartbreak Beat," "Talk Talk Talk," and "The Ghost In You." 

The Psychedelic Furs is performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater. 

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
