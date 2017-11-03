The Privateer
Illusion Theater 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
A wealthy merchant plans to hit the seas...without any knowledge of sailing...or a crew. At least he has a boat. Illusion Theater is playing host to the celebrated physical theatre ensemble, Transatlantic Love Affair, for their newest production, The Privateer. Think somewhere between the Pirates of Penzance and Pirates of the Caribbean. Tickets $25.
Info
Illusion Theater 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Theater