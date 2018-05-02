The Princess' Nightingale

Hans Christian Andersen's "The Nightingale" gets a contemporary makeover from SteppingStone Theatre and Mu Performing Arts. The prince and princess of 18th century China embark on a magical adventure to learn the wonders of their country. But the tantalizing distractions of royalty and wealth threaten to lead them away from the Nightingale's lessons of compassion. Expect music, dance, puppetry, and plenty of thrills in Damon Chua's new work.