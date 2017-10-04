The Posh Rack sale
Posh Bridal 810 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
You've seen all the beaded bodices and chiffon skirts The Posh Rack has to offer, but never like this! The Minneapolis boutique is taking their already-low prices down even further with a special 40-percent-off sale this weekend. Comb the racks for your dream dress and complete the look with a touch of bling from their collection of accessories, which are also included in the discount.
Info
