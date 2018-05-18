Following Prince's death, the Twin Cities experienced a flood of personal tributes from public figures and ordinary people alike. The People's Museum for Prince takes that outpouring of grief and connection, and makes it into something concrete: a pop-up exhibition of submitted art that creates a visual and emotional representation of Prince's life. The free exhibition, curated by Emma Balázs, runs from May 18-24; don't miss the Purple Preview on May 17 at 7 p.m.