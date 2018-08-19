It all started in 2011, when childhood best friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing canoed from the headwaters of the Mississippi to the St. Louis Arch. Along the way, they wrote, recorded, and filmed songs for their third album, Can You Canoe?, which would go on to win the Grammy for Best Children's Album in 2013. Three years and two albums later, the Okee Dokee Brothers return to Minnesota for a set at the Zoo. See them on August 19.