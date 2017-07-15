The National Bridal Sale Event at Our Shop Too

Our Shop Too 7201 Bass Lake Rd., Crystal, Minnesota 55428

The National Bridal Sale Event is upon us, and Our Shop Too is not only participating, but extending their participation in the sale. From July 15th through July 30th, enjoy off the rack designer wedding dresses starting at $295! For a list of all partcipating stores around the country, visit www.nationalbridalsaleday.com.

Our Shop Too 7201 Bass Lake Rd., Crystal, Minnesota 55428
