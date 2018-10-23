The Moth GrandSLAM: Growing Pains
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
The Moth is dedicated to providing audiences with engaging stories and intriguing personas. At the Moth StorySLAM story-tellers compete to determine the next Twin Cities Story Champion. This particular show is centered on the pains of growing up: "Fighting your way through hell or just making it through freshman orientation. You can only rise from the ashes if you make it through the fire." Tickets are $25.
Info
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Theater