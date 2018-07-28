The Minnesota Bakery

Traditional Minnesota cuisine is more than just lutefisk, dontcha know. Chef and baking extraordinaire Cynthia Maxwell is whipping out the best of the Midwest with a wide array of sweet and salty treats. Grain Belt and bacon beer bread muffins are followed by Nutella bundt cakes with Hazelnut Praline, Honeycrisp apple hand pies, and scotcheroo bundinos. Suffice it to say, your sweet tooth will seriously be satisfied. Tickets are $75.