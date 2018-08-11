The Mavericks
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Since forming in Miami in 1989 (and splitting from 2004-2012), the Mavericks have consistently thrilled fans with an eclectic blend of Tex-Mex, country, Latin, and rock music. You probably know them from singles including "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down" and Grammy-winner "Here Comes The Rain." See the Mavericks at the Zoo on August 11.
