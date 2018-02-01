The MartinPatrick 3 Ice Bar

Ice, ice bar! Bundle up in your finest fashions and join MartinPatrick 3 in their alleyway Ice Bar for an elevated evening. Porsche Minneapolis will style ice sculptures and a tailgating vignette like you've never seen before, and Grey Goose cocktails will be available for purchase from the elegant fur-clad staff of Hewing Hotel. Everyday Feb. 1 - 4 from 5 - 9 p.m.