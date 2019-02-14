The Love Show

The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

Valentine's Day isn't just for longtime lovers so celebrate with anyone—a first date, family, or friends—at "The Love Show." Storyteller Kevin Kling is coordinating with local musical stars for the sixth year in a row to put on the show at The O'Shaughnessy. "The Love Show" will feature performers like Marc Anderson, Prudence Johnson, Simone Perrin, Dan Chouinard, Dane Stauffer, and Claudia Schmidt. Witness love's unique journey through carnival and become a part of the Valentine's Day tradition at the O'Shaughnessy. Tickets are $27 each.

The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map
