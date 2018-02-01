The Locals at Veronique Wantz Gallery

If your toes are frozen, your hands are chapped from incessant high-fiving, and you simply don't have another "Skol!" left in you, escape from the Super Bowl madness to the quieter celebration of local artistic talent at Veronique Wantz Gallery. Mingle with the makers responsible for the gallery's paintings, sculptures, ceramics and glass works at the opening reception on Feb. 1, or view the exhibit on your own starting Jan. 30.