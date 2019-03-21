The Last Firefly
SteppingStone Theatre 314 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
Theater Mu and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth collaborate to co-produce The Last Firefly, a story about the child of the god of Thunder, Boom. Boom must find his inner strength after his step-father forces him to leave his home.
The play references Japanese fairy tales and folklore. Writer Naomi Iizuka uses Kabuki techniques to illuminate the story for younger audiences.
