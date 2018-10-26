The Laramie Project Cycle

On October 6. 1998 Matthew Shepard was beaten and left tied to a fence on the outskirts of Laramie, Wyoming. He died six days later. The murder and torture of Matthew, a gay man, stunned the nation and shed light on the fault lines in our culture. The Laramie Project arose out of the dedicated efforts of members of the Tectonic Theater Project who traveled to Laramie and conducted interviews with residents. Ten years later, they returned to the town and wrote The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later. See both works on stage at the Howard Conn Theatre in Plymouth Congregational Church. Tickets are $20 (general admission) for one play; $30 for both shows.